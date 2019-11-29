Cherry pickings from Cherryville, and North Okanagan

Conservation efforts growing in entire North Okanagan

Conservation efforts are growing in the region.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is working on a local conservation fund for the five electoral areas and Armstrong and Lumby for restoration work.

“It would be related to sampling water or doing riparian restoration,” Cherryville Director Hank Cameron said, noting previously such projects were funded on a case-by-case basis. “Establishment of such a service will allow reliable services to such work.”

Air or water pollution, slope stability, mussel infestation, salmon stock declines and spawning areas are just a few of the efforts that could benefit.

In his region, Cameron would like to see more studies on the gold mining on the North Fork and slope stability on the South Fork.

The latter follows a washout in May on the South Fork Forest Service Road, which has just recently been rebuilt.

An alternate approval process for the fund has a deadline of Dec. 16, at 4 p.m., for receiving responses. There are approximately 20,100 eligible voters in the jurisdiction and 2,010 (10 per cent) would be needed to defeat the bylaw under the alternative approval process.

In other Cherryville news…

There’s more kids at Cherryville Elementary.

“School enrolment is up this year as we have some young families moving in,” Cameron said. “That’s always been our objection is to attract young families.”

More kids means more play. And winter is full of fun with art classes busy in their fourth year and preparation taking place for the skating rink to open.

”We’ve got some skating weather coming,” Cameron said.

Namesake

Known for eons as “the place where the choke cherries grow,” is where Cherryville’s name originated from. It was 100 years ago, on Nov. 1, on the advice of postmistress Olava Hanson, the Government of Canada named this area Cherryville.

