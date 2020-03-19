City of Vernon still open for business

The coronavirus may be shutting down most of Vernon, but the city assures residents, businesses and stakeholders that it’s business as usual for the community infrastructure and development division.

Development applications are being received and processed. Building permit applications are being received and processed, and inspections are proceeding.

“We are, however, encouraging you – our valued customers – to phone or email your inquiries whenever possible,” the city urges, noting that contact information for each department is on the city’s website.

For those who need to visit the Community Services Building in person, additional safety measures have been implemented to protect customers and front line workers. These include:

– hand sanitizer in public spaces

– regular counter cleaning

– social distancing measures

“If you have been out of the country within the last 14 days or are showing any cold or flu like symptoms, please do not enter City facilities. Your cooperation with these measures is appreciated.

“The City of Vernon remains committed to serving our clients and recognizes this is a quickly evolving situation which may impact our operational plans. We appreciate your patience during this time.”

