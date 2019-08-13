Clean up City Park this Saturday

Parley for Oceans is hosting a cleanup this Saturday at Kelowna City Park

A project out of the U.S. is turning its attention to Canada, as it looks to clean up more than 850,000 square meters of the country’s shorelines.

Two teams from Parley for Oceans are travelling across Canada, one on the East Coast and the other heading West from Toronto to help tidy the nation’s waterways.

Parley for Oceans is a New York based project that focuses on raising awareness around the fragility of oceans and addresses major threats toward them.

According to Hans Schippers, the Canada Program Coordinator for Parley for Oceans, this project is part of a global effort with other teams around the world.

“We look to engage local communities in the fight against plastic pollution and teach them about the effects plastic pollution has in marine environments,” he said. “ Through the cleanups we host, local volunteers will have a better understanding about plastic pollution and will be inspired to take action in their community.”

This Saturday, a cleanup will take place at Kelowna’s City Park from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Schippers is looking for volunteers to assist in the clean up along Okanagan Lake.

Those interested in helping can email hans@parley.tv.

Check out www.parley.tv for more information.

