Cleaning up Peachland’s backcountry for Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day weekend, two Okanagan organizations are joining together to show some love for Mother Nature.

Okanagan Forestry Task Force (OFTF) and the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance plan to tackle several illegal dumpsites, which include abandoned vehicles, unauthorized campgrounds and target ranges in Peachland’s community watersheds.

Kane Blake with OFTF says illegal dumping is on the rise across the region.

“The task force’s goal is simple, to work to keep forests clean and to bring public awareness to the issue of illegal dumping in local forested areas. Since we started in September 2015, we have managed to remove 141,980 pounds of garbage and pulled out 170,520 pounds of scrap metal from the area. That is an amazing 312,500 pounds of waste that were illegally dumped in the forests around the valley,” he said.

Some of the areas that are known to be illegal dumpsites are also the same forests that supply communities with drinking water.

The Distinct of Peachland continually removes vehicles from Deep Creek, a steep ravine that supplies community water but is also a target for stolen vehicles.

Jack Gerow, the chair of the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance, is asking the public if they know of any illegal dumping into watersheds, such as household waste or abandoned vehicles, to please contact the alliance.

The clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the top of Princeton Avenue — at the cattle guard, in Peachland.

Small groups of cohorts or family bubbles are expected and supplies for cleaning — such as gloves, garbage bags and masks —will be supplied.

