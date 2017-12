Some events coming up on Christmas day and beyond in Kelowna and area

On Christmas Day at 5 p.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Center, Victory Life is hosting its 14th Annual Christmas Day Dinner.

The evening has guests served a sit down turkey dinner, gifts for the children and youth, 225 food gift bags, 50 survival packets, door prizes, music and entertainment. It is available to all and completely free.

No registration is required to attend the event; it is on a first come, first served basis.

“Our desire is that no one should spend Christmas alone,” said pastor Diana Tripke. “The generosity of businesses and individuals from our community have ensured that people have someplace to go and enjoy Christmas Day surrounded by others.”

For more information please contact Diana Tripke at vlf@shaw.ca

•••

Has Christmas Day become too quiet? Gathering too small? Kids can’t make it? Maybe you’re new to the area?

Whatever the reason – you are invited to a Christmas dinner family style at the new venue of the Westside Senior’s Activity Centre at 3661 – Old Okanagan Highway.

Doors open at 1 p.m. with music and socializing. For more information contact Helen Graham @ 250-300-6434.

•••

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving is a self-management program designed for people who are undergoing treatment or have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participatory, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves or have been impacted by cancer with those close to them. Caregivers are also welcome to attend. Registration is required and space is limited, so for more information or to register, please call toll free 1-866-902-3767 or go online to www.selfmanagementbc.ca.

•••

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni will give their fans a chance to relive the best years of hockey and play against the COHA Knights, made up of local hockey players and former NHLers who call Kelowna home. Players such as Brent Gilchrist, Wade Redden, Cory Cross, Quintin Laing, and Tyler Bouck will tie their skates to play the Canadiens all in support of COHA. 100 per cent of money raised will help support COHA’s Mission and Vision.

The game is Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

Game Starts: 2:00pm Location: Kelowna Memorial Arena, 1424 Ellis St, Kelowna, BC

Ticket Price: General Admission – $20. No Assigned seating| Family of 4 – $70 No assigned seating | VIP -$75 VIP includes a private reception with the players after the game from 4:30-6:30pm. Players will autograph no more then two items per person. The VIP Reception will be held at the Delta Grand Hotel, 1310 Water Street, Kelowna. Non-alcoholic beverages and appetizers will be provided. Cash bar available.

