The theme for 2020’s Pink Shirt Day campaign is “Lift Each Other Up”. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Community comes together in pink to lift each other up

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs hosted a breakfast to honour the day

Pink flooded Kelowna’s Laurel Packinghouse for the sixth annual Pink Shirt Day breakfast hosted by the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs on Feb. 26.

Pink Shirt Day started 13 years ago in Nova Scotia when David Shepherd and Travis Price noticed a fellow student being bullied for wearing pink. The campaign’s theme for this year is “Lift Each Other Up.”

It has since grown and is celebrated throughout Canada and internationally.

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs CEO Diane Entwistle said the Pink Shirt Day breakfast is a great opportunity to bring the community together to talk about kindness.

“In the past, we’ve talked about how this is an anti-bullying day but over the years, our message has change to be one that’s more positive,” she said.

“Because the best antidote to bullying is actually kindness and compassion, empathy and lifting each other up as opposed to tearing each other down.”

Students Emma Pollard and Katie Carter talked about what the day meant to them.

“It’s making sure that everyone knows that we care about them and that they’re welcome in every friend group,” Carter said.

“To me, it’s showing kindness towards others and making everyone feel included so nobody’s left out,” Pollard said.

Addison Kotak and Isabel Ruehle said the day is a reminder to help stop bullying.

“It means reaching out to those who are being bullied and not (just) talking to them, but letting them know you’re there for them and having that comfort for them,” Kotak said.

“This day just helps those who are having a hard time so their emotions can get out there and they can reach out for help,” Ruehle said.

READ MORE: Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Read all about it: The life of a Kelowna paper carrier
Next story
From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

Just Posted

City of Kelowna to make improvements to Paul’s Tomb on Knox Mountain

Paul’s Tomb will be closed for the month of March

Kelowna man arrested after all-night crime spree

Shawn Bell, 33, is facing seven charges for incidents committed within a 24-hour span

Maxine DeHart: The people’s people person

She was first elected as a councillor in 2011 and sits on numerous boards and committees in Kelowna

Hamaliuk propels Rockets to 5-4 OT victory over Prince George

Dillon Hamaliuk had two goals in the game including the OT winner

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission makes strides to end homelessness

The ninth annual march is scheduled for Mar. 1

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shows Kamloops love on social media

The filming of Jurassic World 3 is underway in Merritt and area

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Straight from DeHart

Sheep prove useful to St. Hubertus vinyard

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Greater Vernon senior cycling program wheels into second year

Special ‘trishaws’ saw 500 rides and 4,200 kilometres in debut year

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Former Food Network competitor was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Most Read