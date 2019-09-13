B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

B.C. citizens are being warned against leaving anything outside a bear might find appetizing as the sleepy creatures will be out searching for food before the hibernation season.

“Bears are foraging for food before denning – meaning leaving out your garbage, pet food or fallen fruit can lure bears and create a public safety risk,” said the province’s conservation service.

Conservation officers will be patrolling residential, recreational, and commercial areas to conduct “attractant audits” and ticketing people for violations of the B.C. Wildlife Act. Penalties can range up to $575.

“Once animals become food-conditioned and habituated, they are dangerous to the public – these are not good candidates for relocation.”

The conservation services encourages citizens to report any wildlife incidents: 1-877-952-7277.

RELATED: Bears killed after clawing way into Sunshine Valley home

RELATED: How many bears live on Sumas Mountain?

Previous story
Greener future rounded up at Okanagan fair

Just Posted

Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre

Boyd Autobody donated all the money raised from their Father’s Day Charity Car Show

Archery pulls in exciting competition at 55+ Games in Kelowna

The archery champions will be presented Saturday

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kelowna job market taking a hit due to speculation tax: CHBA

CHBA-CO said the tax has led to a 22 per cent cut in residential construction work in Kelowna

Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Event gives Okanagan athlete a shot at worldly dreams

Benefit concert to help visually impaired skier Logan Leach afford national prospect camp

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

Most Read