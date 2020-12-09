Couple raises $37,000 for charities in Kelowna, Edmonton

Kevin and Linda Edgecombe hosted their annual 9Wine&Pie online due to COVID-19

Kelowna philanthropists Kevin and Linda Edgecombe hosted their annual 9Wine&Pie, raising $37,000 for three charities.

The couple selected Her International, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, and WIN House Edmonton.

The event sold 135 tickets in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon and Edmonton. According to the couple, this is the most successful wine and pie fundraiser they’ve had to date, despite the difficult year brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Edgecombes originally had a $30,000 goal but managed to raise much more than that.

“We are beyond thrilled with the results from our wine and pie fundraiser this year,” the couple said.

“With COVID limited what we can do in person, we pivoted to this live stream theme… many friends and colleagues stepped up and helped us raise $37,000 for three very worthy causes.”

The fundraiser also featured a silent auction and live auction.

Her International is an organization that helps provide educational opportunities for girls in Canada and abroad. The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society provides community-based support services for Indigenous residents in the Kelowna area. WIN House Edmonton is a women’s shelter and support services organization.

