The Falkland Community Church’s annual fall supper will not proceed due to COVID-19, which leaves the church in a lurch as the event is a major fundraiser. (Contributed)

The Falkland Community Church’s annual fall supper will not proceed due to COVID-19, which leaves the church in a lurch as the event is a major fundraiser. (Contributed)

COVID-19 leaves Falkland Church in a lurch

Annual event/major fundraiser cancelled for first time in 34 years

For the first time in 34 years, the Falkland Community Church will not be having a fall supper.

“These fall suppers are actually older than the church itself,” church secretary Irene Morck said.

Part of the fundraising to build the church 33 years ago, was a ‘fowl’ supper put on by the Falkland & District Community Church & Fellowship Society.

“That’s when five different denominations and the whole community worked together to realize the dream of a community church building,” said Morck, of the event that usually takes place early to mid November.

“People have been coming faithfully, year after year, from as far away as Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops to partake of delicious home cooking – turkey and all the trimmings, including homemade cranberry sauce, plus homemade pie or apple crisp.”

This year, due to COVID-19, the turkey dinner is off, but the Falkland Community Church Society will still gratefully accept any help toward its insurance, natural gas and electricity, plus new shingles and basement flooring. Donations with a mailing address will receive an income tax receipt. Send donations to FDCCFS, Box 101, Falkland, B.C., V0E 1W0. Or online through canadahelps.org, type in Falkland Community Church.

Almost two years ago, the church society set up a temporary, special TLC fund-raiser for big maintenance and repair projects. So far, with the TLC fund, they have managed new furnaces, exterior painting, a security gate, handicap ramp repair, and LED basement lighting. But from now on, they ask that donations go through just the general fund of the society to save a lot of extra book keeping for their hard-working (volunteer) treasurer. So, any much-appreciated contributions should be marked simply as ‘donation.’

“And, hopefully, next fall, the Falkland Community Church will be able to invite everyone to their 34th Turkey Supper,” said Morck.

READ MORE: B.C. shatters another single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases

READ MORE: Fewer local, more international students help cover Vernon School District’s $1.2 million enrolment deficit

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Just Posted

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Health officer says situation evolving, spoke to possible closure, changes to provincial guidelines

Neil Fassina will become the new president of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan College recruits new president

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Bull Mountain Adventure Park is located at 5000 Glenrosa Rd in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
West Kelowna’s Bull Mountain Adventure Park hopes to reopen in December

Owner Don Journeay is eyeing the date of Dec. 19

Brian Shiosaki helps his neighbours by shoveling the sidewalk near his home in Rutland during a large snowfall in Kelowna Tuesday. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

The Okanagan could see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Friday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A fundraiser for the Falkland Community Church is underway. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 leaves Falkland Church in a lurch

Annual event/major fundraiser cancelled for first time in 34 years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

The Vernon School District reports 95 per cent of its students have returned to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Fewer local, more international students help cover one Okanagan school district’s $1.2M enrolment deficit

School district projected 13 fee-paying international students; 43 enrolled

Most Read