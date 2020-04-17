Ratio Coffee & Pastry unleashed a quarantine-themed menu for Friday Doughnuts on April 17, including two honouring Provincial Health Minister Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Facebook)

COVID-19: Vernon coffee shop honours B.C. health officials with doughnuts

This week’s Friday Doughnuts at Ratio Coffee & Pastry featured a quarantine-themed menu

It’s doughnut Friday at Ratio Coffee and Pastry in downtown Vernon, and this time around, the staff have put together some creative toppings to honour British Columbia’s health experts on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are big on leadership at Ratio!” a social media post reads. “Today we honoured two amazing leaders in our province right now. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“They have both become our superheroes.”

Doughnuts with a Superman-like logo emblazoned with a capital ‘B’ while the Avenger’s ‘A’ logo topped the ever-popular tasty treat in a nod to the provincial health officer and health minister.

“Regardless of political party lines, I think we can all agree that these two have given our province clear vision, a compelling and compassionate model of how we are to act in this time and as well, they have been transparent and engaged with the public,” Ratio said in a post to social media.

The coffee shop also gave its thanks and appreciation to all frontline medical workers.

“You are all our superheroes.”

Ratio, like most businesses in Vernon, has had to adapt the way it serves its customers amid the pandemic.

Ratio Coffee and Pastry has implemented social distancing protocols, online ordering at ratiocoffee.ca and curbside pickup.

The changes haven’t slowed doughnut orders much though as they still sell out rather quickly.

Pre-orders for doughnut open Wednesday evening and they are available for pickup after 10 a.m. on Fridays.

Other flavours that were available Friday, April 17, were Speaking Moistly mojito cruller, Tiger King ring, RIP Don Lewis ring, Video Games Forever brownie bit ring, gluten-free Netflix ring and vegan Disney+ ring. These have all since sold out.

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff gives shoutout to all health-care workers amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Efforts recognized during National Volunteer Week

Just Posted

FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

The province has determined FortisBC is a critical infrastructure service provider

Okanagan Tattoo Show postponed due to COVID-19

The show was to take place in July in Kelowna

Okanagan College offers free professional development courses during pandemic

Free courses, webinars and panels are available

COVID-19: City of Kelowna automates more crosswalks across downtown, Pandosy areas

Crosswalks selected for automation include those with higher pedestrian traffic

Hikers asked to avoid northern Mt. Boucherie as wildfire prevention work begins

Hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Efforts recognized during National Volunteer Week

South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre applauds generosity in region

PHOTOS: A look at Revelstoke during the pandemic

#wereinthistogether

B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Evacuation orders and alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District remain in place

COVID-19: Vernon coffee shop honours B.C. health officials with doughnuts

This week’s Friday Doughnuts at Ratio Coffee & Pastry featured a quarantine-themed menu

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Most Read