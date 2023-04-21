Dare to dream: Kelowna girl collecting bottles to fund trip to Eiffel Tower

Taylen Van Sickle, 8, is collecting bottles to fulfill her dream of seeing the Eiffel Tower. (Contributed)

She’s a young girl with a big dream.

Kelowna’s Taylen Van Sickle is only eight-and-a-half but has a dream to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She’s making her dream come true through the hard work of collecting bottles and cans for change.

“I’ve been seeing pictures and videos of the Eiffel Tower… I think it’s really pretty.”

The motivated kid has surpassed $2,500.

“My friend… she went to Paris and said it was really beautiful. I’m like, ‘Wow! I kind of want to go now.’”

Van Sickle went to her mom on New Year’s Eve saying she wanted to see the Eiffel Tower, and mom said “That’s awesome, what are we going to do to make this dream happen?”

“I’m too young to work, it’s too cold for a lemonade stand, I could collect bottles.”

Van Sickle went live on her mom’s Facebook to tell people about her dream and got her first donation of bottles at the beginning of January.

To make the trip happen, Van Sickle has a goal of $8,000.

“We’re thinking probably next year,” Van Sickle said about when the trip might happen. She says it will be a girls trip with her mom, her aunt and her grandma.

Van Sickle is also selling bracelets called looms to help reach her goal, with half of earnings going towards the Paris trip and the other half being saved in a piggy bank.

Bottle and monetary donations have come in from as far as Ontario. The youngster is very grateful for the support from family, friends and strangers.

After Paris, Van Sickle is looking to visit England and the church where Queen Elizabeth was.

READ MORE: Kelowna students make meals for food bank while prepping for cooking competition

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraisertravel