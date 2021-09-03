Discounted wine tours offered to Okanagan emergency, health-care workers

Uncorked Okanagan Wine Tours is offering a discount for health-care and emergency workers in the Okanagan to thank them for their efforts.

Deb and Jim Harris are the owners of Uncorked, and after seeing how much emergency and medical personnel have been affected by recent events, they wanted to give back in any way they could.

“Many tourists have returned to their homes and we now have the capacity to reach out to our local folks that have had little time to relax this year,” Deb said. “We know they’ve been working really hard, and sometimes their efforts may seem unrecognized, so we thought we would show how much we appreciate them.”

For the rest of the month, all health-care workers, firefighters and police officers can book any tour for themselves and one other companion at a 50 per cent discount.

“Please, you’ve been working so hard,” said Deb. “It’s time to take a day to yourself and let us work for you.”

To learn more or book a tour, visit www.uncorkedokanagan.com/

BC WineCommmunityOkanagan