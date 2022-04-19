Photo courtesy of Wikipedia Commons

Donate bottles for Lake Country build

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is hosting a bottle drive April 23

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is hosting a bottle drive this Saturday (April 23).

Bottles and other refundable containers can be dropped off at the ReStore locations in Kelowna and West Kelowna between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“By donating your empties to Habitat Okanagan’s bottle drive you are supporting safe, affordable housing in our region,” said Andrea Manifold, Habitat Okanagan CEO. “Funds raised from our bottle drives directly benefit our current project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country for local families.”

The first phase of the project in Lake Country will include eight homes – two triplexes and a duplex that are three-bed, two-bath and 1,400 square feet.

The second phase will include four homes – a fourplex- that are three-bed, two-bath and 1,400 square feet.

If you can’t drop bottles off on Saturday, return your empties to any local Columbia Bottle Depot using Habitat’s phone number 778-755-4346.

