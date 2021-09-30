A new pair of tiny mocassins and an orange rock are placed on the Vernon Courthouse steps Thursday, Sept. 30 in honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Dove release spreads peace from Vernon on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Small group sends message of love from courthouse steps Sept. 30

Releasing 20 doves from the steps of the Vernon Courthouse Thursday, Angela Thiessen sent a sign of peace into the community.

In recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Thiessen was joined by several friends and children Sept. 30 at noon.

“It’s time for us to release the fear and the pain and the ignorance of each other,” Thiessen said. “We need to support one another.”

Promoting peace and love, Thiessen acknowledged that all children matter.

“It takes a whole community to raise a child,” she said, urging the importance of everyone working together towards health and safety for all.

She likens it to the support she found in her love of doves.

“The Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club has supported my interest since the age of 16, I’m now 44 years old and my birds bring me hope everyday.”

As the birds flew in a herd, dancing in the sky, tears were brought to the eyes of several in attendance, including Thiessen.

“We all matter,” she said, while choking on her words.

The doves live in an open pen environment with Thiessen and are trained to return to their nesting area.

“They’re probably at home already,” Thiessen said, just minutes after the release, which was also viewed by those driving on 27th Street.

Doves were released from the Vernon Courthouse steps Thursday, Sept. 30 in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

