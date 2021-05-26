Downtown Kelowna Association announces new board

There are six new board members this year

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) announced its new board of directors on Wednesday, May 26.

The new board will attend its first Annual General Meeting on June 2.

Directors to be ratified at the meeting are:

•Shane Austin – Okanagan coLab

•Caroline Bye – Kelowna Yacht Club

•Kenneth Chau* – Happipad Technologies/Boston Pizza

•Rob Collins – GrantThorton LLP

•Yarden Gershony – Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP

•Tanvir Gill* – FH&P LLP

•Chad Haller* – Kelowna Concierge

•Steve Harvey – Business Finders

•Oktawian Kobryn – Cactus Club

•Brent Lobson – Impark/Reef Parking

•Renata Mills – Festivals Kelowna

•”Chef” Travis Pye* – Lakehouse Homestore

•Brian Stephenson – Pushor Mitchell LLP

•Scott Stranger* – Optimiiize Fitness

•Luke Turri – Mission Group

•Emma Whanstall* – Hotel Zed

•Councillor Charlie Hodge – Ex-Officio, City of Kelowna

President of the board Yarden Gershony welcomes six new (*) downtown business persons to the table which also consists of 10 incumbents. Elections are held annually and board members serve for a term of two years.

