Dream Rally races through Okanagan after two-year pit stop

The Okanagan Dream Rally is racing through the Okanagan this weekend.

On July 30, rally cars will start in Kelowna and make their way down to Penticton while raising money in collaboration with the August Family Foundation for the Ronald McDonald House of B.C. and Yukon and the KGH Foundation in support of building JoeAnna’s House.

Over 200 dream cars will be on display outside Prospera Place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday for people to see before the drivers leave. Each driver will have a co-pilot that is an underprivileged child or youth.

Drivers will be leaving at 10 a.m., going down Water Street in both lanes, and will go down Lawrence Street and Abbott Street as they make their way to merge onto the bridge. Rally flags will be provided for fans to wave as the cars leave Kelowna.

There will be viewing areas in both Peachland and Summerland for fans to wave with rally flags as well. Peachland’s location is at Lambly Park and drivers are expected to be going past at 10:30 a.m. Many different viewing areas will be set up on the highway in Summerland for fans.

The drivers are expected to reach Penticton around 11 a.m. where they will be parking at the Barefoot Beach Resort for public viewing. At 1 p.m., drivers and their co-pilots will be making their way back to Kelowna.

Since this event began in 2016, more than $1.5-million has been raised. While being in the shop the last two years, the event’s goal is to raise $1 million this year alone.

Driver and co-pilot registration is still open. If you’re interested in joining, donating, have a silent auction prize, or for more information, click here.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

