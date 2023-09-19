(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Face grief head on through Walk of Memories in Kelowna

The event started in 2012

Interior Health is hosting a Walk of Memories in Kelowna on Sept. 24.

Started by former nurse and assistant minister at the Centre for Spiritual Living Kelowna Rev. Corinne Crockett in 2012, the event brings forward the topic of grief to help people process heavy feelings.

People can start the walk between 2 and 2:45 p.m. with a closing ceremony at The Dolphins statue at 3:30 p.m.

The interactive walk is one kilometre long and includes four stations; birth, essence of life, transitions, and legacy.

The walk is wheelchair accessible and free for everyone.

