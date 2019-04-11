Faulder was a Canadian cowboy

Summerland pioneer worked on George Barclay’s cattle ranch

E.R. ‘Bob’ Faulder (1873-1940) was one of our Harrow School pioneers. He arrived in Trout Creek (Summerland’s former name) in 1890-1891.

George Barclay had a large cattle ranch and Faulder joined the ranch to become a Canadian cowboy.

Margaret Nicholson, Bob Faulder’s future wife, became the Barclay’s governess in 1901.

Faulder was active in the earliest days of our cricket, tennis, badminton and golf clubs.

The community of Faulder is named in his honour.

