Find me my furever home

Looking for a sociable, calm and cuddly silver fox to have in your life?

While the BC SPCA has just the handsome senior gentleman for you.

Moon, a 16-year-old cat is currently awaiting his forever home at the Kelowna shelter.

He has a ton of personality and is looking for a quiet home to share with someone who loves to snuggle.

This senior cat does have a few medical issues, but nothing too concerning. Moon is on hyper-thyroid medication that needs to be taken daily, so if you’re someone who is familiar with medicating cats you could be of help to this feline.

If you are interested if provided a retirement residence to Moon or have questions about any of the other animals in the shelter, contact the Kelowna BC SPCA at, 250-861-7722.

