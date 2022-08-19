The Tour will be held in the Fraser Valley on August 27 (Tour de Cure/Facebook)

Friends, family rally in Tour de Cure to support Kelowna woman diagnosed with cancer

The event takes place in the Fraser Valley and Kelowna on August 27

Preparations to walk down the aisle in a white dress were squashed for a bride-to-be who instead spent months wearing a hospital gown at the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna.

Chelsea Sulentich, 29, was diagnosed with bone cancer earlier this year, forcing her to press pause on all of her life plans to instead focus on treatments and surgery.

Sulentich’s friends and family weren’t going to let her fight by herself, working as a support team they are banding together, to ride in the Tour de Cure, which supports the BC Cancer Foundation.

Team Cure Chelsea is riding in the event to take action instead of becoming overwhelmed by sadness and shock. Funds raised throughout the ride support BC Cancer’s team of clinicians, scientists and researchers, to give hope to those fighting cancer.

Sulentich is also not one to let life pass her by. Not wanting to let the diagnosis rule her, Sulentich got a six-hour pass from the hospital to marry her partner Jordan.

The Tour de Cure presented by Wheaton Precious Metals is B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser, helping the BC Cancer Foundation power vital research and transformations in care. This year’s one-day, multi-distance event takes place in the Fraser Valley on Aug. 27.

Team Cure Chelsea will be riding in Kelowna, to be close to Chelsea.

Those wishing to donate or learn more about the Tour de Cure and BC Cancer Foundation can visit tourdecure.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Cancer FoundationCanadian Cancer SocietyCancerCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Could be we tolerate each other’: Shuswap couple to celebrate 72nd anniversary
Next story
Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park

Just Posted

Kelowna Made
Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park

RCMP descended in force on Aug. 18 to an incident in the same area where a man had been slashed in the face two days prior. (Jen Zielinski - Capital News)
RCMP once again respond to another serious incident in downtown Kelowna

The Tour will be held in the Fraser Valley on August 27 (Tour de Cure/Facebook)
Friends, family rally in Tour de Cure to support Kelowna woman diagnosed with cancer

Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, Mary Ng speaks with members of Khela family, owners of Northern Cherries in Kelowna. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
South Korea the cherry on top for Kelowna fruit company