A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist Frankie and Billie Douglas as Frankie undergoes surgeries related to an illness which leaves her bones brittle. (GoFundMe photo)

Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

A $5,000 goal has been set to assist Billie and Frankie Douglas as Frankie spends time in hospital

A fundraiser has been launched to support a Shuswap family whose young child suffers from brittle bone disease.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to assist them, Frankie Douglas was diagnosed with a rare disease called McCune-Albright Polyostotic Fiberous Dysplasia/Cranial Facial Dysplasia before her first birthday. The fundraiser page says numerous surgeries and complications have been an emotional, physical and financial strain on both Frankie and her mother Billie.

The page states they are in the midst of a months-long hospital stay as Frankie undergoes surgeries. The goal is to raise $5,000 to assist with the cost of bills, food and other expenses such as winter tires for Billie’s car.

“With the holiday season coming fast, any money will help ease her financial burden and help her focus more on herself and Frankie,” the page reads.

It will be a tough road ahead for the Douglases. The GoFundMe page describes the hormone blocking cancer drugs which Frankie has to take to prevent further issues. She has also suffered many broken bones and her skull above her optic nerve continues to thicken, possibly leading to blindness in the future.

As of Oct. 30, the GoFundMe page had received $860 of its $5,000 goal.


Most Read