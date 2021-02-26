While the Okanagan Rail Trail remained open, Coldstream parks have been closed for a month now, but could re-open mid-May. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

1.3-km section of multi-use trail with a safe crossing under Highway 97

A new connection is on track for Okanagan’s popular rail trail.

A link to Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hill Resort is one step closer to fruition thanks to funds from the provincial government.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has received $210,000 to construct a 1.3-kilometre section of multi-use trail that will provide trail users with a safe crossing under Highway 97 between Bailey Road and the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail, which connects to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“This is a key first step to connect the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Predator Ridge community, Sparkling Hills Resort and their associated trail networks,” said Akbal Mund, RDNO director and Greater Vernon Advisory Committee chairperson.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of our outdoor recreation amenities,” he said. “Our trails are busier than ever, and investing in these types of trail connections will not only provide value to local residents but to visitors of our community when we can begin reopening.”

The funds are from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, which was established to invest in small-scale infrastructure projects throughout B.C. The RDNO has received funding through the Destination Development stream, which focused on supporting projects that will provide job opportunities and increase tourism destinations’ capacity to welcome visitors.

Trail design and permitting work will begin right away, and construction is expected to commence in late 2021.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

READ MORE: Two hurt in Highway 97 rollover near Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CODEanagan gives youth a chance to learn about technology

Just Posted

Big White Ski Resort pictured on Feb. 26. (Big White Ski Resort)
No new COVID-19 cases at Big White in past week: IH

No more cases have been detected since IH’s last Big White Mountai update, Feb. 19

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield. (Contributed)
Gender no deterrent for Kelowna businesswoman, MLA

“He looked at me, and he said, ‘You’ll never be as good of a developer as I am.’” — Renee Merrifield

While the Okanagan Rail Trail remained open, Coldstream parks have been closed for a month now, but could re-open mid-May. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

1.3-km section of multi-use trail with a safe crossing under Highway 97

The Strides to End Homelessness walk in 2017. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s 10th annual fundraiser walk a go

Funds raised through the walk will support the Mission’s shelter and women’s transitional homes

Summerhill Pyramid Winery Instagram.
Educational culinary facility proposed for Summerhill Winery

The facility would need approval from the Agricultural Land Commission

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. to go ahead with Site C dam, with new $16B budget and delayed to 2025

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021
Kamloops-Thompson school district drafts new dress code policy after students sent home

The new policy is being created after a NorKam secondary student was sent home because of what she was wearing

After nearly 10 months of investigations, Mounties have made an arrest in the tripping of an elderly woman in Burnaby this past April. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Mounties charge suspect for tripping elderly woman near Metrotown in April

32-year-old Hayun Song is accused of causing bodily harm to an 84-year-old using her walker

A local aerial photographer's drone was stolen from his car Feb. 24. (Kyle Froud photo)
New North Okanagan business deflated by thieves

Aerial photographer’s drone stolen from car overnight

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Image BC Coroner Services.
While B.C. overdose deaths soar, Princeton made a recovery in 2020

Between 2018 and 2020, eight Princeton residents died of suspected overdose.

Most Read