Garden shed fundraiser to benefit Agur Lake Camp

Camp west of Summerland is only barrier-free camp in province

Agur Lake Camp is raffling off a custom-built garden shed in its latest fundraiser.

The shed is valued at $4,500. Allform Construction approached the camp with the project idea and offered to build and donate the shed for this event.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to create a wheelchair accessible “Crooked Playhouse” at the camp. Allform Construction will donate the labour costs for this project as well.

The remainder of the funds will be used exclusively for the camp’s operating costs in 2021.

Tickets for the camp are $10 and can be purchased at Penticton Home Hardware, Summerland Timber Mart, or online at www.agurlakecamp.ca. The draw will be held on July 24.

Agur Lake Camp Society operates British Columbia’s only barrier free wilderness campground. It is located 30 minutes west of Summerland and provides a place for rest and rejuvenation for people of all ages with diverse abilities, along with their families and caregivers.

