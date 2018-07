Hundreds of geese were spotted at Kaloya Regional Park for Canada Day

While residents around the Central Okanagan celebrated Canada Day with parades, some Lake Country wildlife had a parade of its own.

Hundreds of Canadian geese were seen at Kaloya Regional Park, flocking together in a parade-like fashion.

The video, which was originally posted by Charlotte Kirk in a Facebook group, gathered more than 200 reactions and entertaining comments.

