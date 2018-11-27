UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

After a weekend of spending at the mall and a day of getting deals online, why not take today to give back.

Giving Tuesday, is a global movement that takes place after Black Friday as an opportunity to rally together to support different causes and charities.

Using social media and the generosity of the community, donations and support from volunteers are made to nonprofits, civic organizations, businesses and corporations, as well as families and individuals.

In the Okanagan, the civic movement Giving Tuesday kicked off in 2015 with mayoral proclamations and events in all three major cities: Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon. The goal for this year is to encourage organizations and individuals to give back to their community whether it be with time, talent or treasure.

Starting at 11 a.m. today in Kelowna and Penticton, civil proclamations will be made at the city halls, and the same will happen at noon in Vernon.

From the United Way, to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, to BrainTrust Canada there are several charities looking for support this Giving Tuesday.

One time donations or month donations can be made to support these organizations.

Other initiatives include a group of women in the Okanagan that are coming together to send 100 girls and their mothers to school in Nepal, for a chance of freedom and self reliance, through the charity Her International. For a donation of $33, a girl will be sent to school and her mother to a life skills group for one month.

Third Space Charity is another organization that is also looking for support on Giving Tuesday, they are a partner with Black Press in the contest New Year New You to support an Okanagan woman. Third Space provides counselling to those in need and works to close the gaps in mental health in our community.

If you’re donating today, use the hashtag #GivingTuesdayOkanagan and click here to find out more.

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

