Hahas for homelessness: Turning Points hosting comedy fundraiser in Kelowna

‘A community is only as resilient as its most vulnerable people’

There are new supports in Kelowna for those experiencing homelessness.

Turning Points Collaborative Society has brought in the Scattered Sites program, a housing model to supplement the work of Turning Points and its community partners.

The program will provide access to affordable market-housing rentals with in-home support services to help individuals sustain long-term housing.

“Right now, there isn’t enough affordable housing supply to move people out of supportive housing and shelters,” said Regional Director, Tara Tschritter. “By partnering with landlords to open up more market rentals as affordable housing, we can ensure that people who can live without staffing support are getting into their own homes, and that frees up resources for those who may need more support. It also allows us to support folks to help them maintain that housing. Should they get behind on rent, have a medical issue, require support services, we will be there to assist. These are the things that can result in lost housing and cycling back to homelessness.”

To help out Turning Points in achieving safe and sustainable housing, Kelowna-based developer Highstreet donated $50,000 to kick the program off.

“A community is only as resilient as its most vulnerable people,” said Scott Butler, CEO of Highstreet. “The team at Turning Points has a great ability to turn resources into something more meaningful for our community. They’ve done excellent work in West Kelowna with reducing homelessness; supporting an organization like this is an easy choice.”

Turning Points is also hosing a comedy fundraiser on Feb. 18 to support the new initiative.

The Comedy for Community show will be at the Kelowna Curling Club from 5 to 10 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to come out to this fun event,” said Tschritter. “As a service provider here in Kelowna, we think this is going to be a terrific way to connect with the folks who live and work here, to offer a different way to help, and to spread some joy at the same time.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at trellis.org.

