Volunteers from Heath House are helping clean trash from the streets in the Leathead area of Rutland. (Jessica Samuels photo)

Heath House commits to cleaning up garbage around Rutland

Residents and staff collect garbage in the Leathead area

Staff and residents of Heath House are doing their part to clean up the streets of Rutland and be good neighbours in the community.

The Canadian Mental Health Association operates Heath House. Communications manager Jessica Samuels said the staff started collecting garbage in the Leathead area about three months ago.

There are four residents, who are graduates of the People Employment Services program, that assist staff in cleaning up the garbage.

The People program helps former homeless individuals to become employed through a local social enterprise and transition them into the workforce.

“Helping to clean up the area is all part of the work we are doing at CMHA Kelowna to show that the staff and residents of Heath House are committed to being good neighbours and are contributing members of the community that is Rutland,” said Samuels.

The staff and residents use a buggy to collect everything from plastic bags to shopping carts, to needles.

Shopping carts are returned to Heath House fixed up and given back to the businesses they came from or thrown out if they’re no longer useable. All of the garbage collected is taken back to Heath House and disposed of.

“Sometimes the staff come across furniture, but unfortunately it’s usually too big for them to clean up. But if they can take it they will,” explained Samuels. “The streets are starting to look cleaner and hopefully the community feels better about the area.”

Heath House opened in February and offers 40 units to individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

CMHA has been operating housing in Kelowna for two decades and it has more than 200 housing units in the community.

READ MORE: CMHA Kelowna takes steps to clean up Heath House

READ MORE: New supportive housing in Kelowna to provide the homeless with a home

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artwork will be on display at downtown Summerland location

Just Posted

Heath House commits to cleaning up garbage around Rutland

Residents and staff collect garbage in the Leathead area

Kelowna Mayor says moving homeless camps not an easy decision

The new camps in the north end of the city were created for residents living rough on Leon Avenue

Third annual Indigenous cannabis conference underway in Kelowna

First Nation leaders are discussing how cannabis can bring economic benefits to their communities

GoFundMe campaign launched against City of Kelowna amidst homeless crisis

The campaign is looking for $50,000 to take the city to court

Okanagan charities ready to celebrate Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and after Black Friday and Cyper Monday

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Okanagan Glee Club champions will rock you

Bohemian Rhapsody puts Queen hits on stage

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Holiday love abounds with classic tale at Okanagan theatre

Velveteen Rabbit sparks joy at Seaton Secondary

North Okanagan students kick up their heels for Eli

Harvest Hoedown dedicated to Eli Johannson

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

Most Read