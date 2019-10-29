Help for Okanagan’s technically challenged

The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan has teamed up with Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon branch, to offer a free iPad/iPhone workshop on Saturday, Nov. 2 starting at 10 a.m.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer this workshop to the public as part of our Computer Support Program,” said Wendy Aasen, Executive Director. “The facilitator is excellent and participants will come away better equipped to use their device.”

The workshop goes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and participants are asked to bring their own device and ensure that it is set up and ready to go. Advance registration is required. Call the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan at 250-275-3117.

In addition to the workshop, volunteers of the Literacy Society’s Computer Support Program are at the library regularly on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help adults one on one with their basic technology needs. Adults can sign up any time by dropping in to the library.

