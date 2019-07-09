Cadets arrive at Vernon Cadet Training Centre and go through intake.(C/Warrant Officer Justin Norman, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Center)

Hundreds of cadets converge in Okanagan

Traning Centre welcomes more than 900 youth

Vernon Cadet Training Centre has officially kicked off summer training with the arrival of more than 900 cadets on Sunday, July 7.

Over the next six weeks, army, sea and air cadets from across western Canada will be receiving instruction and training in a variety of specialties at the centre including music, ceremonial drill, marksmanship, fitness and sports, and expedition. In addition to these unique experiences and skills, cadets will finish the summer with new friends and a new sense of confidence.

“This summer marks our 70th year at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre. We are very proud of our presence here in Vernon, and the warm welcome we receive each year from businesses and residents,” said Lieutenant Colonel Miroslav Novak, Commanding Officer. “Citizenship is an integral part of the Cadet Program and we continue to see the cadets learn to give back to their communities and become engaged and active citizens here at the training centre and when they return home.”

Throughout the summer, cadets from the training centre will perform in a number of public engagements including the Okanagan Military Tattoo and Penticton Peach Festival. The VCTC annual end of summer Sunset parade will be held this year on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan Military Tattoo pleased with program

Vernon CTC offers summer training to more than 1,000 youth each summer, led by approximately 205 adult staff and 210 senior cadets. The local CTC is one of four training centres in B.C. and the only one on the mainland.

Cadets who are selected for summer training attend at no cost to themselves or their families.

The Cadet Program in B.C. comprises 7,400 youth and 1,200 adult staff in more than 80 communities.

READ MORE: Vernon cadets to mark 75th anniversary of Normandy

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Cadets arrive at Vernon Cadet Training Centre and go through intake.(C/Warrant Officer Justin Norman, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Center)

Previous story
Okanagan Gem Show returns

Just Posted

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

B.C. doctor shines a light on ways to protect yourself from the sun

Dr. Parveen Bhatti says sunscreen isn’t all that’s needed to shield you from harmful UV rays

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

Social media influencer tours Canada to promote body positivity

Response from community has been ‘overwhelming’ to Taco Time petition

As of July 9, the petition has nearly 8,000 signees

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Police arrest couple after break-ins along Princeton Summerland Road

Officers recovered a dirt bike stolen from Princeton, travel trailer stolen from Kelowna

RCMP, fire department investigating suspicious fire at Penticton bar

An interior fire broke out at the Pirate’s Cove Beach House on July 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Shuswap couple

BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to Salmon Arm

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Summerland to expand transit service

Evening bus service to and from Penticton will be added

Most Read