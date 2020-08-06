The Darke Lake area is a popular hunting area. In 1910, hunters from Summerland and Peachland built three cabins. Their names were Ken Hogg, Robert Hogg and Hamilton Lang. Because of their names, the area became know as the Piggeries. One of these hunting cabins still exists. (Photo courtesy of Al Tinka)

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

The Darke Lake area near Summerland is a popular hunting area. In 1910, hunters from Summerland and Peachland built three cabins.

Their names were Ken Hogg, Robert Hogg and Hamilton Lang. Because of their names, the area became know as the Piggeries.

One of these hunting cabins still exists.

A portion of the Piggeries is now in Darke Lake Provincial Park, west of Summerland.

The First Nation name is k̓ʷalywapwp-xn, a favourite hunting spot of an important chief.

