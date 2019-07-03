In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Luke and Morgan Bischoff and Kyla Hewitt compete in the professional loggers’ competition last weekend. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held at The Hub in Scotch Creek on June 29. A large crowd attended the event to watch as professional and amateur lumberjacks alike competed, as well as take in the live music, food and dance.

Photos by Jim Cooperman

Read more: Video: Chainsaw carver celebrates a year of spraying sawdust

Read more: Electric Landlady plugged in for reunion concert

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Carson Bischoff chops while on the pole in the professional loggers’ competition. (Jim Cooperman photo)