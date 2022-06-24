A summer program will teach fishing skills to children and teens. (Black Press file photo)

A summer program will teach fishing skills to children and teens. (Black Press file photo)

Introductory fishing program to be held at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Learn to Fish program will take place Tuesday mornings in July and August

Children and teens in the South Okanagan will receive an introduction to fishing from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C.’s Learn to Fish program.

The program, for children and teens between the ages of five and 15, will be held at the south campground amphitheatre of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

All equipment and tackle are provided for this hands-on program. Parent supervision is required.

The program will be held on Tuesdays, July 5, 19 and 23 and Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

No advance registration is required.

