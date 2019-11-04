Joe Rich Fire Rescue hosts its annual food bank drive

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue is asking for the community’s support.

This year marks the 15th Joe Rich Fire Rescue Community Christmas Food Drive.

Members of the fire department will be going door-to-door between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. They will be collecting food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Residents can leave donations at their driveway or drop them off at the following locations:

Station 51 (11481 Highway 33 East)

Station 52 (6550 Goudie Road)

For more information, call 250-469-6179 or email

JoeRichFireCommunity@rdco.com.

