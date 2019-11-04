Joe Rich Fire Rescue hosts its annual food bank drive

Residents invited to support the 15th annual food drive

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue is asking for the community’s support.

This year marks the 15th Joe Rich Fire Rescue Community Christmas Food Drive.

Members of the fire department will be going door-to-door between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. They will be collecting food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Residents can leave donations at their driveway or drop them off at the following locations:

  • Station 51 (11481 Highway 33 East)
  • Station 52 (6550 Goudie Road)

For more information, call 250-469-6179 or email
JoeRichFireCommunity@rdco.com
.

READ MORE: Comedy fundraiser to help Okanagan Observatory

READ MORE: Indigenous Tourism Conference coming to Kelowna

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Just Posted

Joe Rich Fire Rescue hosts its annual food bank drive

Residents invited to support the 15th annual food drive

Comedy fundraiser to help Okanagan Observatory

The show will be hosted by Kelowna comedian Jordan Strauss

RCMP to deploy new technology to help it crack down on speeders

The “black cat radar” unit will help track, detect and analyze where drivers are speeding in Kelowna

Field of Crosses commemorates Kelowna’s fallen veterans

Over 240 Kelowna area veterans are commemorated in the memorial

Indigenous Tourism Conference coming to Kelowna

The 8th annual event will be occurring Nov. 12-14 at the Delta Grand in Kelowna

VIDEO: Smoke pouring from Rutland-area home

Crews were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

Colourful downtown additions added

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

COLUMN: Community comes together on Halloween

A new column by Kelowna resident Elizabeth Skelton

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Most Read