Joe Rich firefighters raise thousands of dollars for food bank

Joe Rich firefighters out in full force last Sunday to raise money for 15th annual community food drive

Fire crews helping with a food drive donation in 2016 (Photo courtesy of Joe Rich Fire)

The 15th annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue Community Food Drive held on Sunday, Nov. 17 was a success.

According to the department’s Facebook page, almost $4500 worth of non-perishables and cash were raised from the event for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

READ MORE: Rain helpful for crews battling Joe Rich fire

Residents of Kelowna generously dropped off donations on Sunday at Station 51 and 52 — the two fire stations serviced by the fire rescue.

To help raise as much as possible, firefighters also went door knocking throughout the community to collect donations and food items.

Joe Rich Fire Rescue helps to provide fire protection services for approximately 550 homes — or 1,200 residents — who live just outside the eastern boundary of Kelowna.

Next year’s food drive has already been set for Sunday, Nov. 15.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.