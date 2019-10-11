Join the Gospel Mission for Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Monday Oct. 14.

Staff and volunteers are preparing all the fixings for the meal including turkey and ham which will be available to residents of the emergency shelter as well as the public.

Many of those who attend the dinner are those seniors or people living with disabilities, said Randy Benson, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“The people we see day to day are living under challenging circumstances. They are living in poverty and often call Kelowna’s Gospel Mission their home. When we celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey dinner our volunteers go the extra mile to give it a homey and special feeling. People need someone in their corner, and we want to show them that there are so many people caring for them and rooting for them.”

More than 50 people will volunteers their time on Monday to serve the dinner including city councillor Loyal Wooldridge, Conservative candidate Dan Albas, MLA Steve Thomson, Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr and Conservative candidate Tracy Gray.

Thanksgiving dinner will be served from noon to 6 p.m. at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, 251 Leon Avenue.

