KCR: Volunteers Help Clients Feel Valued and Refreshed

Melissa Scaman relocated to the Okanagan from Edmonton to take on the stimulating role of executive director for Lake Country Health just over a year ago.

She felt the position offered her interesting opportunities, most notably being the chance to put her skills and knowledge to good use.

“Lake Country is going through a lot of growth,” explained the former policy advisor and project manager from the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Medicine.

“I am interested in ensuring that growth is sustainable in meeting community needs.

“I was particularly interested in being a part of the opening of the new Community Health Centre in Lake Country.

“With my background in managing projects, it really appealed to me and especially because we offer integrated health and social services in one facility.

“This model is more responsive to the clients and to the communities, and I really believe in that.”

The Lake Country Health Planning Society was created in 1982 with the belief that good health is a state of physical, mental and social well-being.

The society actively works alongside community partners to provide health, social and wellness services for Lake Country residents.

The final date hasn’t been announced yet but the new Community Health Centre is slated to open in about a year.

To achieve its mission, Lake Country Health is recruiting a number of key volunteer roles, including both long- and short-term positions.

“Volunteers in our programs really improve the lives of seniors and vulnerable people in our community and also make new friends through the programs,” said Melissa.

“Positions include tax return volunteers, tech angels, yard angels, volunteer drivers, and Silver Sitters. Volunteers would work with either alongside our staff or directly with clients, depending on the role.”

The organization is in critical need of volunteer drivers at this time.

The role includes taking people to mostly medical appointments in Kelowna or Vernon.

Volunteers need to be available Monday to Friday during the day and also be double vaccinated for this role.

Silver Sitters spend time with a senior while their caregiver is taking part in a support program.

Yard and snow angels help local seniors stay comfortable and safe in their homes by helping with simple yard maintenance and snow removal.

“Volunteers are vital to the lives of our clients and provide essential support to those who otherwise can be lonely or isolated,” said Melissa.

“Volunteers really make an impact spending some time with someone to make them feel valued and refreshed.”

For more information on how to become a volunteer with Lake Country Health, check out the job descriptions on the Volunteer Connector through KCR Community Resources’ website at www.kcr.ca/volunteer, or you can reach out to their office directly at info@lakecountryhealth.ca or 778-215-5247.

To learn more about Lake Country Health, check out their website at www.lakecountryhealth.ca.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. She can be contacted by email at Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

