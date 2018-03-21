Kelowna celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

More than 50 people gathered in Kelowna to bring awareness to diversity and difference

More than 50 from the Okanagan Down Syndrome Society gathered in Mission Creek Park Wednesday afternoon to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

It is the first time the event has ever been held and according to event organizer Stephaine Richards the great turn out will mean this will become an annual occurrence.

“World Down Syndrome Day is day to celebrate our differences and create awareness, because no two people are the same and that is the stigma we are trying to combat,” said Richards.

Richards said everyone and anyone was welcome to attend the event.

Families could enjoy everything from snacks, to balloons, to a parade during the festivities.

—With files from Carli Berry