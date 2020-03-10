Kelowna community gathers to support child with inoperable brain tumour

A great turn out to support nine-year-old Urijah Fisher at a fundraiser in Kelowna

The open invitation to join nine-year-old Urijah Fisher in his fight against an inoperable brain tumour was heard loud and clear across the community of Kelowna.

More than 100 people crowded onto Dickson Avenue, Tuesday afternoon (March 10), to support a fundraiser for Urijah and his family while the Casorso Elementary student is treated at the Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Both the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments showed up in true firefighter fashion with shiny red trucks and a special gift for Urijah — a custom bike from Motion, formally Creative Mobility a medical equipment and supply company.

Supporters then gathered at Mid-Town Station Kitchen and Drink for food, drinks and a silent auction with all proceeds being donated for medical expenses.

Family friend and fundraiser organizer Tanya Miles said Urijah, who’s nickname is Hulk, is as positive as they come.

“He’s such an incredible kid,” Miles said.

On Feb. 14, Urijah underwent surgery in Vancouver to relieve some of the symptoms of the brain tumour.

Miles said afterwards that Hulk is recovering from the surgery but was still able to smile and give the thumbs up to his family.

For more information, or to make donations if you were unable to attend the fundraiser, contact Tanya Miles at 250-878-0824.

READ MORE: Kelowna community rallies for 9-year-old with brain tumour

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brain Awareness Week lights up importance of challenging the brain

Just Posted

Surrey couple had abusive relationship prior to woman’s West Kelowna murder

A series of facts admitted by accused murderer Tejwant Danjou tells the story of his abuse

Kelowna community gathers to support child with inoperable brain tumour

A great turn out to support nine-year-old Urijah Fisher at a fundraiser in Kelowna

City of West Kelowna supports $25,000 application for evacuation planning

Evacuation Route Planning supports communities that need safe and effective emergency egresses

Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

Most Read