Kelowna community urged to look out for missing dog

Stanley the maltese and toy poodle mix was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 26

Kelowna community members are asked to look out for a missing dog that was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Stanley is a 12 pound, 13-years-old apricot-coloured toy maltese and toy poodle mix. He was last seen between the Myra Bailout and Fairlane trails making his way towards the Crawford neighbourhood just outside Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park. He is wearing a blue harness and has a black leash attached.

“Please keep your eyes out for my missing dog Stanley… He is dearly missed,” said Emily Jayne in a Facebook post on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Anybody who has seen Stanley is urged to call Jayne at 250-640-2878 or Karri at 250-826-3775.

