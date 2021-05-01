Kelowna cosplayer places 2nd in tournament, donates $3,600 to BC Children’s Hospital

This was Amy Thiessen’s sixth year participating in the annual event

Amy Thiessen’s Dirty Enderman cosplay, based on a character of the same namesake from the Minecraft video game, took four days to complete. (Contributed)

A Kelowna resident placed second in the 2021 Extra Life United Professional Cosplay tournament, awarding her more than $3,600 that will be donated to the BC Children’s Hospital.

Amy Thiessen’s Dirt Enderman cosplay, based on a character of the same name from the Minecraft video game, took four days to complete. She drew influence from artist Jordi Inglada Miras to bring the costume to life, which stands 85 in. tall and features 2,236 foam squares and LED eyes.

This was Thiessen’s sixth year participating in the annual event that encourages gamers across the world to play video games and raise money for their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

She’s now raised over $14,000 and is hoping to raise $5,000 for an upcoming 24-hour game-day marathon in November.

This year’s event saw 27 participants across two categories, novice and professional, where three placements were available for each. Thiessen placed second in the professional category.

Donations to her marathon can be made here.

