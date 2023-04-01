Kelowna Farmers’ Market heads back outdoors

Market reopens at at Dilworth and Springfield for summer season

Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market in 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)

Spring is in the air, and for Kelowna residents, that means shopping outdoors once again.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market reopens its outdoors location today (April 1) at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.

Located in the Parkinson Rec Centre during the winter months, the outdoor location is now open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8a.m.-1p.m.

More than 60 vendors will be on hand throughout the summer, offering everything from fresh produce, to art, to handmade crafts.

READ MORE: Hot diggity dog, Kelowna rock climbing route considered a sick send

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway to close for spring maintenance

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFarmers markets