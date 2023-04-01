Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market in 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)

Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market in 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna Farmers’ Market heads back outdoors

Market reopens at at Dilworth and Springfield for summer season

Spring is in the air, and for Kelowna residents, that means shopping outdoors once again.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market reopens its outdoors location today (April 1) at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.

Located in the Parkinson Rec Centre during the winter months, the outdoor location is now open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8a.m.-1p.m.

More than 60 vendors will be on hand throughout the summer, offering everything from fresh produce, to art, to handmade crafts.

READ MORE: Hot diggity dog, Kelowna rock climbing route considered a sick send

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway to close for spring maintenance

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFarmers markets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$1k in 4 hours: Penticton rallies for local BC SPCA after dog, cat food shortage

Just Posted

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Power line issues in Peachland lead to road closure

(Robert Englebrecht/Submitted)
Kelowna invited to disc-over ultimate in new clinic

Jodi Chmilar, found dead in Kelowna, pictured with and her son. (Tami Johnson/GoFundMe)
Kelowna mother found dead on Mission Creek Greenway identified

Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market in 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna Farmers’ Market heads back outdoors

Pop-up banner image