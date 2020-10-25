Kevin Edgecombe on classroom building project in Nepal in 2018. (Contributed)

Kevin Edgecombe on classroom building project in Nepal in 2018. (Contributed)

Kelowna fundraiser expands to Western Canada

Wine&Pie event organized by philanthropists Kevin and Linda Edgecombe to support Ki-Lo-Na Friendship Society and two other charities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created some challenges for the charity fundraising world.

But two Kelowna philanthropists, Kevin and Linde Edgecombe, are trying to embrace technology and overcome the health safety restrictions of public gatherings to create a new concept for the couple’s annual Wine&Pie event that supports the empowerment of girls and mothers initiatives.

In past years, the fundraiser for the Her International Society has involved a successful golf tournament in Kelowna.

But due to the pandemic, the event has to allow participants to enjoy a dinner with wine delivered to their homes, a silent auction and raffle, and guest speakers presented in a Zoom presentation format, with a goal of raising $30,000.

Along with entertainment provided by singer Leah West and Edmonton Oilers hockey team anthem singer Robert Clark, there will be several guest speakers, videos about the society’s past work in building classrooms in Nepal.

This year, the society has changed its focus, directing event proceeds to three local recipients – the Her society, WIN House for domestic abuse mothers and their children in Edmonton and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society in Kelowna.

“‘We’ve pulled back on Nepal a little bit this year and looked to support local empowerment programs so hopeful our past donors will continue to support us and realize it is a competitive philanthropic world out there right now,” said Kevin Edgecombe.

The golf tournament had become a self-supporting event over the years, raising $20,000-plus in donations annually, so Edgecombe said starting over with a new event under a new technology venue has been “quite a process.”

He saluted the efforts of BKV Consulting to help organize and promote the event.

“We are lucky to have a group of friends and colleagues who have supported our charity in the past who have gone above and beyond,” said Edgecombe, a Kelowna home builder while his wife is a motivational speaker.

The Edgecombe’s hope to sell 250 to 300 tickets for the event, the live streaming aspect offering no limitations on how many can participate.

For Okanagan residents, the catered food will be provided by Relvas Catering, Ricardos Catering, Everest Indian Restaurant and Gumtree Catering. Some of the restaurants will also provide a kid’s meal or half portion option for families.

Dinner tickets are on sale until Nov. 1. For more information check out www.trellis.org/winepie-edmonton.

The Wine&Pie live stream event begins Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. (PST).

READ MORE: Tamara McLellan: Creating the next generation of female entrepreneurs

READ MORE: Former Kelowna woman receives prestigious service medal

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan students cast mock election ballots

Just Posted

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

Efforts to replace the aging Rutland Middle School have been put off by another year by the ministry of education. (File photo)
Education ministry won’t replace Rutland Middle School anytime soon

New Westside Secondary top priority for ministry of education

West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Roman Basran stood tall in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vernon Vipers Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Vernon Vipers fall to West Kelowna Warriors in shootout

Kelowna Rockets goalie Roman Basran helped the warriors to a 4-3 SO win Friday night.

(Image by Ulrike Leone from Pixabay)
QUIZ: A celebration of colour

Fall in British Columbia is a time to enjoy a spectrum of vivid colours

The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. More than 4.6 million people have arrived in Canada since the border closed last March and fewer than one-quarter of them were ordered to quarantine while the rest were deemed “essential” and exempted from quarantining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Majority of international travellers since March deemed ‘essential’, avoid quarantine

As of Oct. 20, 3.5 million travellers had been deemed essential, and another 1.1 million were considered non-essential

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan students cast mock election ballots

At Mission Hill Elementary, the election is a chance to learn about the democratic process

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.
Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

Andrew Allen performed for two intimate crowds of 50 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17. (Camillia Courts Photography)
Live events continue on North Okanagan stage

First Andrew Allen plays two sold-out shows, next up have a laugh with comedian Mike Delamont

Most Read