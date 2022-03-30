Kelowna Gospel Mission in Romania helping refugees

Michael Morrison is working on a humanitarian medical team in Romania for Ukrainian refugees

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission director is serving Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

Since March 19th Michael Morrison has been heading up a humanitarian medical team in Romania working with the Ukrainian refugees. He is supporting local non-government organizations (NGOs) to provide services such as mental health support as well as hygiene and shelter needs with Project HOPE.

Carmen Rempel, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, said, “Our mission is to feed, shelter and help those in need.”

Rempel added that Morrison’s work aligns with the Mission’s values. She said that the work brings to light the global issues of the devastation of war and trauma, causing homelessness and poverty on a massive scale.

People wishing to donate to the Gospel Mission can visit kelownagospelmission.ca.

READ MORE: Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.