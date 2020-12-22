The World Day of Prayer is celebrated Friday, March 6. (File photo)

Kelowna interfaith group brings hopeful holiday message

The group wanted to offer encouraging messages for those who may be struggling due to the pandemic

A Kelowna interfaith group is spreading a message of hope and encouragement during a difficult holiday season.

The video shows various Central Okanagan faith leaders wishing residents well.

“This is a stressful time of year made even more difficult because of the global pandemic we are experiencing with all of its side effects felt by everyone,” a statement from the group said.

“We had the idea to create messages of hope, peace and healing, especially for those in our community that are really struggling so each of the faith groups put together message(s) on the video to share with the community at large.”

READ: 5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna winery shines bright for the holidays

Just Posted

<em>Appearance</em>, the debut EP from Tallboyeti and Cole Smith is available on all streaming platforms. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan duo emerges from COVID lockdown with debut hip-hop EP

Will Friesen and Cole Smith put their musical education to work on this high energy EP

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Production underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington for Dangerous

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

Areas affected by the power outage.
UPDATE: Power slowly returns to thousands of Kelowna homes

The power went out about 8:30 a.m. Monday

The World Day of Prayer is celebrated Friday, March 6. (File photo)
Kelowna interfaith group brings hopeful holiday message

The group wanted to offer encouraging messages for those who may be struggling due to the pandemic

This sign was put up at McKinney Place in Oliver to thank the heroes working through Okanagan's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. (Facebook)
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

The outbreak claimed four more lives over the weekend

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)
Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

Most Read