Kelowna interfaith group brings hopeful holiday message

The group wanted to offer encouraging messages for those who may be struggling due to the pandemic

A Kelowna interfaith group is spreading a message of hope and encouragement during a difficult holiday season.

The video shows various Central Okanagan faith leaders wishing residents well.

“This is a stressful time of year made even more difficult because of the global pandemic we are experiencing with all of its side effects felt by everyone,” a statement from the group said.

“We had the idea to create messages of hope, peace and healing, especially for those in our community that are really struggling so each of the faith groups put together message(s) on the video to share with the community at large.”

