Kelowna- Lake Country MP Gray looks back on 2021

By Tracy Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP

2021 has been an enormously challenging year for everyone in Kelowna-Lake Country and surrounding regions.

Our health care and elder care workers, first responders, volunteers and many more on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters are the heroes of 2021.

While still coping with COVID-19, we had extreme heat, wildfires, mudslides, and floods taking homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. Rebuilding and adaptation will not be swift or easy, but it is a priority.

Through these tragedies, the ‘spirit of Kelowna-Lake Country’ was stronger than ever. Our residents volunteered their time, opened their hearts, doors, and wallets to people and animals who were the most in need.

The horrific discovery of the bodies of 215 children in a mass grave at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops was another reminder of the devastating legacy of residential schools, and re-iterated once again the importance of meaningful actions on truth and reconciliation.

This summer, I spent a week meeting with local farmers and touring farms and agriculture production facilities and also held five roundtable discussions on critical local topics to our community – mental health, housing, affordability, small business and tourism. The information gathered was valuable for me to bring to Ottawa.

In Ottawa, I continued to stand up for our community on topics like rising inflation, free speech, labour shortages, accountability, rising housing costs, responsible government spending and transparency. This included when Kelowna International Airport remained closed to international travel without rationale or metrics from the Liberal government.

It was with the help of our entire community that I was able to pressure the government to safely fully re-open our airport.

You can find recommendations I continue to make to government on my website (tracygraymp.ca)

I want to thank my team both in Kelowna and Ottawa for their hard work during this exceptional time and their dedication to serving our residents.

After the snap election this summer, I would like to again thank the residents of Kelowna-Lake Country for re-electing me to continue to serve you in Ottawa. It is a privilege to earn your confidence to fight for you each and every day.

Finally, thank you to my family for all your love and support.

Happy New Year to all for a prosperous 2022.

