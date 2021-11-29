Kelowna lights up for the holiday season

Kelowna lit up with the start of the holiday season on Sunday (Nov. 28).

In Stuart Park, for the First Light of the Menorah with Chabad Okanagan, more than 140 people gathered to kick off the eight days of Chanukah.

Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, organized the event and invited long-time Kelowna resident and Jewish community member Steven Finkleman to light the helper candle and share a Chanukah greeting.

Those in attendance including city councillors Mohini Singh, Loyal Woodridge, and Maxine Dehart, received chocolate gelt, a dreidel and a specially purchased whistle flashlight keychain to add more light at home.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of ever-increasing light and hope even during times of great darkness,” said Rabbi Hecht

The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, in 1973.

Across the city, more than 1,000 people gathered in the Rutland Centennial Park for the winter light up.

From 12 p.m. till 4:30 p.m., the Uptown Rutland Association hosted food trucks, local craft vendors, carolers, photos with Santa and even a game of grass hockey with the Kelowna Chiefs.

At 4:30 p.m. the large Christmas Tree in Roxby Square came alive for the holidays season, shining brightly through the month of December.

ChristmasKelowna