Kelowna man named as one of Canada’s top 10 insurance brokers

Garrett Jones, with Valley First, was named in Canadian Insurance Top Broker magazine

A Kelowna man is being recognized as a “Top 10 under 40” by Canadian Insurance Top Broker magazine.

Garrett Jones, regional manager of commercial insurance at Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union was one of the 10 brokers from across the country who were considered for this prestigious list, and Jones was the only B.C.-based broker to be selected, according to a Valley First news release.

“I was surprised and honored to be named amongst this very talented group who are shaping the future of our industry,” says Jones. “When I reflect back on my career, I’ve learned the importance of working for an organization whose values align with my own. It’s these shared values that enables me to have a strong connection locally to help our communities and members thrive.”

Jones was selected as one of the best and brightest in the Canadian Insurance landscape for his leadership and commitment to the community. Since he first joined the Valley First team in 2017, Jones demonstrated a tremendous work ethic and commitment to both his clients at First West and his local community—qualities that Canadian Insurance Top Broker also noted in their feature, the release said.

He is actively involved in the community through the Okanagan Young Professionals Collective and he is currently volunteering with the Okanagan Community Food Bank to offer operational expertise and support. He has also created an internal committee at Valley First to help young professionals within the organization grow closer to the community.


