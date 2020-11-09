Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)

Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

Kelowna resident Craig Burns worked hard to build a career he loved and an avid social circle.

But when he was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease, he was faced with jokes and awkward conversations from his friends.

They claimed he had changed and they didn’t know how to talk to him anymore. “It hurt,” said Burns. “You lose a piece of yourself. You’ve invested a lot of time and energy in each other.”

Burns is one of the thousands of people living with dementia who lost social connections when they needed them the most. It’s this loss that pushed Burns to join the Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign this fall to say, “Don’t change. Even if they do.”

The campaign aims to inspire people to reflect on the ways they show up for the others in their lives who are living with dementia.

According to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. interim CEO Barbara Lindsay, an estimated 60 per cent of people with a diagnosis of dementia live in the community instead of in long-term care.

“The best thing we can all do to support anyone living with dementia is not change, even if they do. Keep visiting. Keep calling or FaceTiming. Even during COVID, we need to maintain our connections to people living with dementia to show that they’re not alone,” she said.

As a part of the campaign, the society is asking the public to visit www.dontchange.ca to pledge how they’ll continue to stay connected to people affected by dementia.

As for Burns, the pain of losing friendships has given way to gratitude for the close friends that remain in his life.

“My friends keep me going, even the ones I talk to weekly over Skype,” he says.

“We support each other. I feel like I’m a part of the mix. I’m still relevant.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Families for Families fundraiser ramping up for 5th year

Just Posted

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Snow is causing issues on roads in Joe Rich
Snow causes vehicles to spin into ditch in Joe Rich

Goudie Road and Highway 33 are slippery with snow

Bylaw and RCMP at home on Springfield. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
City of Kelowna, RCMP target four problem properties

The homes were targeted under the Property Standards Compliance Team

In addition to the regular hamper program, the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank provides holiday hampers at Christmas. Bullletin file
Okanagan Families for Families fundraiser ramping up for 5th year

To adhere to provincial pandemic protocols, the event will be expanded to run over five days

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Lance Corporal Thomas Knowles (right) and Sergeant Alec Jack of the 54th Kootenay Battalion. Both men survived the war, becoming officers in the process. They returned to Hedley and were a key part of the Cenotaph Committee in August 1919. Copyright Knowles Family/ Hedley Museum. Photo colourized by Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media.
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

Most Read