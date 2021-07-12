Kelowna non-profit to participate in 65-hour event to raise funds for senior programs

Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre will be participating in the Give65 event from July 13 to 16

A local non-profit is hosting a 65-hour online event to help raise funds to support aging adults.

Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre will be participating in the fourth-annual Give65 event, a 65-hour online event for charitable organizations serving aging adults.

The centre will be raising funds to support its Seniors Center Without Walls program which aims to provide mental health support to aging seniors in the Kelowna community. The program allows seniors to connect with each other virtually to reduce isolation and prevent depression as well as other mental health concerns. All donations are 100 per cent tax-deductible.

“Give65 allows us to help aging adults in our community while raising awareness of the critical need for the programs and services they rely on to safely live independently,” said Vi Sorenson, executive director of Kelowna’s Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre.

Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre will be participating in the Give65 event from July 13 to 16. Those interested can visit the Give65 website for more information.

