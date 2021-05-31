Kelowna raises more than $60,000 for YMCA Okanagan

The funding will go toward local vulnerable children to have access to programs at the YMCA

The Kelowna community raised $60,000 and counting at YMCA’s Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser.

More than 75 participants from the Kelowna community, business teams and YMCA staff ran, hiked and biked on Sunday, May 30 in support of the virtual Y’s Strong Kids Campaign.

“We are blown away by the generosity of our supporters,” said Wendy Wright, YMCA Fund Development Officer. “Thanks to cycle participants and donors we can make a huge impact for low-income kids, giving them access to our Y summer camps, after-school and youth leadership programs, swim lessons, health memberships and so many other life-changing programs many families simply can’t afford on their own.”

Cycle participants were creative with their virtual fundraising activities – ranging from family hikes; rail trail bike rides; full marathon runs; outdoor Zumba sessions; and bike rides between the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, the Downtown Y and the Kelowna Family Y.

According to the YMCA, one in five children in the Central Okanagan live in poverty and many families are unable to enroll their kids in everyday activities most take for granted.

“Having equal access to character and strength-building programs at the YMCA is critical to bridge the poverty gap these children have no control over,” said Wright.

